NBA Eastern Conference Odds Power Rankings: Knicks, 76ers See Odds Increase

The NBA’s Eastern Conference has some juggernauts at the top, and it’ll be difficult to unseat them as they try to advance to the 2023 NBA Finals.

Below, you can find the top ten teams with the best odds to win the West on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Milwaukee Bucks (+115) (Last week: +125)

The Milwaukee Bucks have clinched the NBA’s best record and will be the top seed heading into the postseason. With their continued success, the Bucks have been slightly bet down from +125 to +115 to win the East.

2. Boston Celtics (+185) (Last week: +165)

Even though the Boston Celtics have posted a 7-3 record over their past ten games and have solidified the second seed in the East, they still saw their odds drop faintly from +165 to +185.

3. Philadelphia 76ers (+420) (Last week: +480)

A big victory during the last week over the Boston Celtics has given the Philadelphia 76ers some momentum as the playoffs approach. The 76ers have seen their odds of winning the East rise from +480 to +420.

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (+1700) (Last week: +1600)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have locked up home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs against the New York Knicks. Still, the Cavs have seen their odds fall slightly from +1600 to +1700.

5. New York Knicks (+3600) (Last week: +4200)

One of the few teams in the East that actually saw their odds get bet down over the past week was the New York Knicks, who rose from +4200 to +3600. The Knicks are red-hot and have won five straight games.

6. Miami Heat (+4600) (Last week: +4200)

It’s been a struggle for the Miami Heat to find a ton of consistency this season, but they’ve won two straight and sit at 6-4 over their past ten. The Heat have still seen their odds drop from +4200 to +4600.

7. Toronto Raptors (+8000) (Last week: +6500)

The Toronto Raptors are going to find themselves in the NBA Play-In, and the oddsmakers aren’t exactly bullish about them doing damage past that. Despite winning three of their past five, the Raps’ odds to win the East moved from +6500 to +8000 over the past week.

8. Atlanta Hawks (+10000) (Last week: +9000)

Three straight victories have the Atlanta Hawks on a roll, yet that hasn’t altered their odds of winning the conference positively. The Hawks have seen their odds fall from +9000 to +10000.

9. Brooklyn Nets (+18000) (Last week: +13000)

The Brooklyn Nets will likely end up as the number six seed in the Eastern Conference, and with the moves they made ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline, their odds of winning the East have continued to sink from +13000 to +18000.

Eastern Conference Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook