NBA Player Performance Doubles for Friday's Slate by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

We have a three-game NBA slate tonight, so we’re eyeing up a Player Performance Double for each game using the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here are some plays we think provide some great plus-money value.

I fully anticipate the Knicks to take down the Cavaliers in Madison Square Garden. I see the Knicks responding after a poor shooting performance in Game 2, while the Cavs’ lack of playoff experience will hurt them on the road. I considered just playing it safe here by backing Jalen Brunson 25+ Points/Knicks to Win at +190, which I still like, but expect Quickley to respond after stinking up the joint in Games 1 and 2. Over his last five at home, Quickley has dropped 30, 22, 24, 40, and 19. The change of environment should help Quickley regain his comfort and help him surpass 15 points in a Knicks win.

The Celtics will handle the Hawks in this series, and I don’t think anyone is disputing that. However, tonight is the ideal spot if Atlanta were to get a game. Atlanta lost Games 1 and 2 by double digits, so we hope they show a little more fight now that they are back on their floor. If Atlanta is going to pull off the upset, there aren’t many scenarios where that occurs with Trae Young not putting on a masterful performance. Young averaged 2.6 more points per game in Atlanta than on the road, aiding this approach, so I expect him to put on a vintage performance after struggling in Boston.

Something about tonight’s Wolves and Nuggets game feels a bit fishy. The Nuggets are only two-point favorites after winning by at least nine in Games 1 and 2, which signals that Minnesota will win this game. It’s almost like the sportsbooks want us to bet on the Nuggets; it looks too enticing. Edwards is coming off of a stellar showing in Game 2, dropping 41 points, and Minnesota needs every bit of that tonight. With Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert failing to impress this series, expect Edwards to shoulder the load and surpass 30+ points, ideally in a Wolves win. The value is there.