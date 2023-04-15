NBA Playoffs Game Picks: Warriors, Celtics, Knicks and Sixers Headline Saturday's Slate by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

The NBA playoffs are here, with a full day of hoops ahead to kick off the first round. Here is who we like today.#6 Brooklyn @ #3 Philadelphia | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Much hate against the Sixers and Nets has faded in recent months, with Brooklyn’s core imploding and Ben Simmons becoming irrelevant, but still, these are two divisional foes that will have it out. The Sixers swept the season series 4-0 in rather convincing fashion, while this version of the Nets clearly lacks the firepower to truly compete with Embiid and Co. for seven.

Something feels different about this Sixers team compared to years past, as they are coming in healthy, motivated, and deep, all collectively for once. I like the Sixers to roll today and am willing to lay the points, as Philly had the fourth-best ATS record in the league this year. I see them winning by double digits behind a monster Embiid showing.

Pick: 76ers -8.5

Atlanta clinched the seven seed with an impressive win over the Heat on Tuesday night, but to say the Hawks had an impressive season would be a stretch. Coming into the year with lofty expectations behind an emerging Trae Young and the acquisition of Dejounte Murray, the Hawks were vying to compete in the East with the best of them but fell flat on their faces.

The Celtics swept the Hawks this season 3-0, and overall, Trae Young has only beaten the Celtics in Boston once in his career. I’m not overly confident in the Celtics’ chances of making a deep run this postseason, as I think there is some internal turmoil surrounding Jaylen Brown potentially wanting out, but I don’t view the Hawks as a threat. The Celtics were the best first-half team in the NBA this season, so I see them stomping on the Hawks early and not letting up.

Pick: Celtics First Half -5.5

The Knicks had a bit of an injury scare as the regular season winded down with Julius Randle, who missed the season’s final five games, but he is expected to return to the lineup tonight. New York took the season series from the Cavaliers 3-1, and with each team being 28-17 in this calendar year, they are much closer teams than the spread might let on.

Cleveland had a promising season behind Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley, who still feel like a year away from true contention. Again, they and the Knicks are very even in my eyes, as I think New York’s trade deadline acquisition of Josh Hart will go a long way in this series that should go the distance. I like New York to cover tonight, as they have the third-best record against the spread on the road in the NBA this season and have already gotten the best of Cleveland in the season series.

Pick: Knicks +5

This will be the best first-round series, and as basketball fans, we should hope it goes seven games. These two teams are fast, explosive, and like to shoot the three ball, making it possible that they combine for 250 points every night. Golden State has appeared to turn a corner over the last month, winning eight of their previous ten, just in time for their repeat chances, which the national media has been fawning over all week.

Tonight will be the first home playoff game in Sacramento since 2006, and we know that crowd has shown up all year. It is going to be absolutely insane in that building. The Kings have the best offensive rating in the league, have shown to have great depth, and feature one of the most clutch players in the league in De’Aaron Fox.

Additionally, the Warriors do not travel well, going 11-30 on the road this year. I think the Kings are being disrespected, essentially not being given a chance against G-State, so I really like Sacramento to prove their worth on their home floor.

Pick: Kings ML (-112)

Odds Courtesy FanDuel Sportsbook