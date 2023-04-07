NBA Western Conference Odds Power Rankings: Warriors, Suns Bet Down by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

The NBA’s Western Conference is wide open. Below, you can find the eight teams with the best odds to win the West on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Phoenix Suns +200 (Last week: +240)

The Phoenix Suns have been rolling with seven straight victories, and their odds of winning the Western Conference have risen. As they build chemistry down the stretch, the Suns have been bet down to +200.

2. Denver Nuggets +330 (Last week: +280)

Unlike the Suns, the Denver Nuggets have taken a slight hit with their odds. It’s been a puzzling last few weeks for the Nuggets, who, despite capturing the top seed in the conference, have seen their odds drop to +330.

3. Golden State Warriors +360 (Last week: +480)

With the Golden State Warriors getting Andrew Wiggins back, it’s played a role in their odds to win the West getting bet down to +360. Wiggins gives the team the scoring depth they’ve been searching for in their rotation.

4. Memphis Grizzlies +550 (Last week: +600)

Posting a 7-3 record over their last ten games and closing in on solidifying the second seed in the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies have seen slight movement to their odds, bet down to +550.

5. Los Angeles Clippers +1300 (Last week: +950)

Even though the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, they have taken a big step back with their odds of winning the West, freefalling from +950 down to +1300.

6. Los Angeles Lakers +1400 (Last week: +1600)

Oddsmakers and bettors are bullish on the Los Angeles Lakers, even after their recent loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. LeBron James & Company have seen their odds to win the West bet down to +1400.

7. Sacramento Kings +2400 (Last week: +2000)

The Sacramento Kings clinched the stacked Pacific Division this week, yet they saw their odds fall to +2400 to win the West. Sacramento is all but locked into the third seed in the conference heading into the playoffs.

8. New Orleans Pelicans +6500 (Last week: +7000)

It’s been a very positive stretch for the New Orleans Pelicans, who’ve posted an 8-2 record over their last ten games to solidify their position in the Play-In Tournament. Their odds of winning the West have risen to +6500.

Western Conference Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook