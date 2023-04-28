NBA Western Conference Odds Power Rankings: Warriors, Suns, Nuggets on Top by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA’s Western Conference is wide open.

Below, you can find the eight teams with the best odds to win the West on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Phoenix Suns +170 (Last week: +165)

Besides a little blip in the early part of their series, the Phoenix Suns had no issues handling the Los Angeles Clippers. There’s a reason the Suns are the favorites in the West despite not being the highest seed remaining. The Suns’ stars are taking their games to another level, making them a valuable commodity in the futures market. The Suns’ upcoming series with the Denver Nuggets will be difficult, but their odds of winning the West remain the shortest at +170.

2. Golden State Warriors +210 (Last week: +410)

The Golden State Warriors need one more win to advance to the second round of the playoffs. This series has had a little bit of everything, but the Warriors have won three straight games, including stealing Game 5 on the road. With the Warriors on track to move on, their odds of winning the West have been bet down from +410 to +210.

3. Denver Nuggets +310 (Last week: +300)

It’s interesting to follow the Denver Nuggets, who entered the Western Conference playoffs as the top seed. Still, the Nuggets haven’t been getting respect from oddsmakers, who have them behind Golden State and Phoenix. Denver looked impressive in their five-game first-round victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, yet their odds to win the West dropped from +300 to +310. Denver remains a team to watch as they get set to open their second-round series against Phoenix.

4. Los Angeles Lakers +700 (Last week: +850)

With the Los Angeles Lakers owning a 3-2 series lead over the Memphis Grizzlies, with a chance to close things out on their home floor, it only makes sense that their odds to win the West have been bet down from +850 to +700. The Lakers have the pedigree to win, but the three teams ahead deserve their spots. LeBron James and the Lakers will have their work cut out for them, but we’ve learned not to bet against the King over the years.

5. Memphis Grizzlies +2500 (Last week: +1000)

Even though the Memphis Grizzlies finished second in the Western Conference, they were always going to have their work cut out for them against the experienced Lakers. The Grizzlies trail the Lakers 3-2 in their best-of-seven series, and the odds aren’t in their favor. The Grizzlies have seen their odds of winning the West take a sizable hit, dropping from +1000 to +2500.

6. Sacramento Kings +4700 (Last week: +1000)

After losing Game 5 at home to the Warriors, the Sacramento Kings must win two straight games to advance to the second round. The Kings put together a tremendous regular season, considering they were a top-three seed in the West. The Warriors are still a contender, but the Kings are right there with them. The future is bright in SacTown, but the Kings are still a longshot to win the West at +4700.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Western Conference Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook