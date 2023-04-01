NCAA Tournament Final Four: UConn Huskies vs. Miami Hurricanes Updated Odds by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Connecticut Huskies are getting ready to take on the Miami Hurricanes to determine who will go to the championship game on Monday.

This has been a strange tournament as UConn, a number four seed, is the highest seed still alive.

On the other side, Miami defeated the Drake Bulldogs 63-56, Indiana Hoosiers 85-69, Houston Cougars 89-75, and Texas Longhorns 88-61. This matchup versus the Huskies on Saturday could be their most challenging contest to date.

As for those Huskies, they have yet to be tested. They took out a pair of Gaels’ squads running over Iona and Saint Mary’s before downing Arkansas 88-65 and the Gonzaga Bulldogs 82-54.

The key to this game could be how Miami’s frontcourt hold-ups. They are considered to be undersized, but so far, no one has been able to take advantage of it in the tournament. Can UConn make them pay Saturday?