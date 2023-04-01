NCAA Tournament Final Four: UConn Huskies vs. Miami Hurricanes Updated Odds
The Connecticut Huskies are getting ready to take on the Miami Hurricanes to determine who will go to the championship game on Monday.
This has been a strange tournament as UConn, a number four seed, is the highest seed still alive.
On the other side, Miami defeated the Drake Bulldogs 63-56, Indiana Hoosiers 85-69, Houston Cougars 89-75, and Texas Longhorns 88-61. This matchup versus the Huskies on Saturday could be their most challenging contest to date.
As for those Huskies, they have yet to be tested. They took out a pair of Gaels’ squads running over Iona and Saint Mary’s before downing Arkansas 88-65 and the Gonzaga Bulldogs 82-54.
The key to this game could be how Miami’s frontcourt hold-ups. They are considered to be undersized, but so far, no one has been able to take advantage of it in the tournament. Can UConn make them pay Saturday?
The Huskies are -110 (-5.5) on the spread and -255 on the moneyline. The over/under is 149.5, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.