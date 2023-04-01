NCAA Tournament: Will Huskies' Sanogo Lead the Final Four in Scoring? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

There are plenty of talented scorers left in the Final Four, but two UConn players are the odds-on favorites to lead tonight’s games in scoring.

Below, you can find the top ten players with the best odds to lead the Final Four in scoring on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Adama Sanogo (+500)

It’s been a dominant NCAA Tournament coming-out party for Adama Sanogo, who’s been a machine for UConn. Sonogo has tallied 28, 24, 18, and 10 points throughout their first four games and boasts the best odds to lead the Final Four in scoring at +500.

2. Jordan Hawkins (+550)

Not far behind Sonogo is his teammate, Jordan Hawkins, at +550. A massive threat from beyond the arc, Hawkins is a contender to go off on any given night, especially one like their matchup with Miami, where points are expected to be scored.

3. Isaiah Wong (+600)

Isaiah Wong is one-half of the dangerous backcourt duo for the Miami Hurricanes and sports the natural ability to score at a high rate. Wong sits at +600 and has scored 20 points or more in two of his past three games.

4. (Tie) Nijel Pack (+850)

The other half of the backcourt duo in Miami is Nijel Pack, who sits at +850. He’s been highly dangerous throughout March Madness, which has seen him tally 21, 12, 26, and 15 points. If those trends suggest anything, he’s due for another 20-point outing in their matchup against UConn.

4. (Tie) Jordan Miller (+850)

His Miami teammate, Jordan Miller, is sitting in a tie with Pack at +850. He’s another guard on this Hurricanes roster and coming off an explosive 27-point outing against Texas in the Elite 8.

6. Johnell Davis (+1000)

Florida Atlantic’s surprise run to the Final Four has seen sophomore guard Johnell Davis play a significant role. He’s scored between 10 and 20 points in three tournament games but exploded for 29 against Farleigh Dickinson. Davis sits at +1000 to lead the Final Four in points.

7. Alijah Martin (+1200)

There haven’t been any massive breakout performances from Alijah Martin in the NCAA Tournament, but his skillset allows him to bust out at any moment, which is why he’s in the top ten at +1200.

8. Matt Bradley (+1600)

Despite being their leading scoring, Matt Bradley has struggled in the shooting department over the past pair of games for San Diego State. In saying that, does that imply he’s due for a lights-out shooting game? He can only be cold for so long, and the +1600 odds should burn a hole in anyone’s pockets.

9. Darrion Trammell (+2600)

Darrion Trammell, a senior guard for the San Diego State Aztecs, has made his presence felt in the NCAA Tournament. He scored 21 against Alabama and is a threat to once again break out in the Final Four.

10. Lamont Butler (+2900)

Lamont Butler has put up double figures just twice throughout March Madness. However, he’s still a viable threat to have an outlier performance in the Final Four, even if his longshot odds suggest that’s unlikely at +2900.

NCAA Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook