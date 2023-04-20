NCAAF College Football Win Totals: A Dawg Dozen for the Georgia Bulldogs by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago

The Georgia Bulldogs emerged as a dominant force in college football after their impressive 65-7 victory in the National Championship Game. As they enter the new season, they carry the burden of high expectations and the challenge of defending their title. The team’s win total for the upcoming season is listed at 11.5 games with a +116 price at FanDuel Sportsbook, putting immense pressure on them to maintain their dominance for another year.

Head coach Kirby Smart has built a formidable team through solid recruiting, molding Georgia into a powerhouse reminiscent of Nick Saban’s Alabama squad. The Bulldogs have an abundance of talent, with numerous players who didn’t even see the field last season but could have started on almost any other team in the country. The program’s ability to continuously replenish its ranks has made them a force to be reckoned with for the foreseeable future.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the team to its long-awaited championship, will be a challenge to replace. The depth of talent on Georgia’s roster is evident, with some fans eagerly awaiting Bennett’s successor, who is believed to have even greater potential.

Although the so-called “cupcake scheduling” features matches against teams like UT Martin, Ball State, and UAB, the Bulldogs’ upcoming season does not offer them many opportunities to stumble. Among the games to watch are those against Auburn, Vanderbilt, and the November 18th showdown with Tennessee. As the season progresses, the health and depth of Georgia’s roster will be crucial factors in determining their success.

The Bulldogs are well-equipped to face the challenges ahead, provided they can avoid any significant injuries or setbacks. Their incredible depth and strong performance history make it difficult to bet against them achieving a 12-0 record. As long as they can maintain their winning momentum, Georgia is poised to continue dominating the college football landscape in 2023.