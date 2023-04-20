NCAAF College Football Win Totals: Can Notre Dame Take 9 Games This Season? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Let’s look at a team that has successfully utilized the transfer portal to strengthen its roster: the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Their acquisition of Sam Hartman, the former Wake Forest quarterback, is expected to boost their performance this season significantly. With Hartman at the helm, the Fighting Irish can anticipate over 30 touchdown passes, and their total season wins are currently set at 8.5 with -112 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Acquiring Hartman was an excellent move by Notre Dame, as he brings immense talent as a quarterback to the team.

It is important to note that the Irish improved significantly towards the end of last year, in contrast to their shaky start. This can be attributed to the leadership of Marcus Freeman, who had to adapt to his new role and manage the team through an adjustment period. Had Notre Dame possessed a solid passing game last year, they might have secured a few more victories than initially anticipated.

The program’s power football offense, which proved effective late last season, will continue to be a vital component of its strategy. However, this time they will also have a quarterback capable of throwing for 500 yards per game in Hartman. This addition will make the team more versatile, as they were highly one-dimensional last season. Opponents exploited their inability to throw the ball effectively, ultimately limiting Notre Dame’s success.

With Hartman on board, the team should be able to win the games they are expected to, possibly even more. His ability to throw the ball efficiently and at great distances will pose a new challenge for opposing teams, who may struggle to find a suitable counter-strategy. This season, the Fighting Irish are poised to make a significant impact on the field thanks to their strategic acquisition of Sam Hartman.