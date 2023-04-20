NCAAF College Football Win Totals: Will Deion Sanders Improve the Colorado Buffaloes? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Colorado Buffaloes are set for a potential turnaround after a disappointing one-win season. With new head coach Deion Sanders at the helm, excitement is building in Boulder as fans anticipate a resurgence for the once-prominent college football team. Every game this season, including the upcoming spring game, has sold out, signaling high expectations for the Buffaloes.

Despite their previous lackluster performance, the Buffaloes now have a win total of 4.5 at a +116 price, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The arrival of a new coaching regime, a fresh quarterback, and an influx of talent raises the question of whether these changes will be enough to secure five wins for Colorado this season.

Last year, the Buffaloes struggled as one of the country’s least talented Power Five teams. Building up a college football program with limited talent takes time, and it may not happen overnight for the program. However, if Sanders can prove his coaching prowess, the Buffaloes may surprise some teams, potentially securing early wins and improving their overall performance.

With a win total of 4.5, the Buffaloes have the potential to exceed expectations if they can capitalize on their early games and demonstrate steady improvement throughout the season. A successful Colorado Buffaloes program, especially under Sanders’s leadership, will undoubtedly attract attention and reinvigorate interest in college football.

However, the team faces a challenging schedule this season, with no easy wins against Power Five schools. Their opening game is on the road against TCU, followed by matchups with Nebraska, Colorado State, Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Utah. The Buffaloes will have to work hard to secure victories and build momentum.

In the coming years, Sanders may have less challenging games on the schedule, allowing the Buffaloes to build confidence and develop their skills. For now, the team and its fans will eagerly await this season’s results, hoping that the arrival of their new coach marks the beginning of a new era in Colorado.