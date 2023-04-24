New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers Game 4 Best Bets by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

On Saturday, the New Jersey Devils got on the board in their series against the New York Rangers. Can they even things up tonight on the road?

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

After struggling to find consistency through the first two games at home, the Devils put together their best performance of the series on Saturday in what was a must-win game. The Devils picked up a 2-1 victory in overtime and finally erased the playoff jitters they had through the first two matchups, where they were outscored 10-2. The Devils finished the regular season with a better record than the Rangers, but New York has used playoff experience to its advantage. The Rangers are listed as home favorites for Game 4 on the moneyline at -156, while the Devils are +130.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Devils are expected to start Akira Schmid, while the Rangers will do the same with Igor Shesterkin. The Devils netminder made his playoff debut on Saturday, posting a 1-0 record with a .972 save percentage. Shesterkin is 2-1 with a .950 save percentage. The Rangers netminder has the edge, but don’t sleep on Schmid.

The Rangers are built for playoff success, but the Devils are settling into this series, proving they belong. New Jersey is listed at a value price of +130 on the moneyline, and it’s a difficult number to ignore.

Best Bet: Devils moneyline (+130)

The first three matchups in this series saw six, six, and three total goals scored. The total for Game 4 is set at 5.5, with the over priced at -120 and the under at -102. All three games have seen six or fewer goals scored. Game 3 also showed how strong the goaltending and defensive play can be in this matchup. As a result, the total is set relatively low at 5.5. Still, as the series progresses, it’s difficult to envision these teams playing in a high-scoring atmosphere. As a result, target the under 5.5 at -102 in Game 4.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (-102)

Despite projecting a low-scoring game, there are several players worth targeting. Jack Hughes is playing in his first Stanley Cup Playoffs after emerging as a superstar talent during the regular season. If they hope to even up the series, Hughes must be a considerable part of the Devils’ offense. Hughes is listed at +155 to light the lamp, which is a great price to target.

Best Prop: Jack Hughes to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+155)