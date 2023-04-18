New York Jets 2023 NFL Draft Needs: It All Starts In the Trenches by SportsGrid 54 minutes ago

The New York Jets are hoping for a repeat of last year’s draft, where they selected the offensive (Garrett Wilson) and defensive (Sauce Gardner) rookies of the year. General manager Joe Douglas must balance building for the long term and a win-now attitude with the impending acquisition of Aaron Rodgers. It’s playoffs or bust for the Jets in 2023.New York Jets Futures Odds

Super Bowl: +1300

AFC: +850

AFC East: +250

New York has six draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the No. 13 overall selection and back-to-back choices early in the second round (No. 42 & 43 overall). The Jets are without a selection in the third and seventh rounds.

1. Center

New York’s starting center Connor McGovern (48 starts from 2020-22) remains unsigned, and the team added free agent Wes Schweitzer. While the former Atlanta Falcon and Washington Commander has starting experience, ideally, Schweitzer’s role is as an experienced backup who can step in at center and both guard positions. Don’t be surprised if the Jets take a center on Day 2. It’s possible New York could bring McGovern back, but since that hasn’t happened yet, they’d probably prefer to continue rebuilding the offensive line through the draft.

Potential Day 2 Targets: John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota), Joe Tippmann (Wisconsin)

2. Offensive Tackle

The Jets have Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown, and Max Mitchell but are far from secure at the position. Becton has played one game over the previous two years, Brown will turn 38 before the season, and Mitchell played just six games as a rookie in 2022. If Douglas is counting on a 39-year-old quarterback, he must secure more protection for his passer. Douglas has used a first-round pick on an offensive lineman in two of the past three drafts. Don’t be surprised if New York makes it three out of four.

Potential First-Round Targets: Anton Harrison (Oklahoma), Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State), Broderick Jones (Georgia), Peter Skoronski (Northwestern), Darnell Wright (Tennessee)

3. Defensive Tackle

With just four defensive tackles, including one with two tackles last season, depth in the trenches is needed. Looking beyond 2023, they still haven’t locked up Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams, while Quinton Jefferson was signed to a one-year deal. Even if New York comes to terms with Williams on a contract extension, a long-term solution for the position is needed.

Potential First-Round Targets: Bryan Bresee (Clemson), Jalen Carter (Georgia), Calijah Kancey (Pittsburgh)

4. Linebacker

Kwon Alexander was sixth on the team in tackles in 2022 with 69, and unless they plan on bringing him back (he remains a free agent), that production needs to be replaced. Backup Jamien Sherwood was primarily a special teams player, while middle linebacker C.J. Mosley is getting older and doesn’t always play up to his hefty salary.

Potential Day 2 Targets: Jack Campbell (Iowa), Drew Sanders (Arkansas), Trenton Simpson (Clemson)

5. Safety

Depth and development are needed at safety. Jordan Whitehead is back after an alright season, and New York added Chuck Clark, who is solid but far from special. He was acquired for a seventh-round pick, so he could be viewed as a depth piece. The need isn’t urgent, but the Jets could be breaking in two new starters at safety in 2024, so why not start shopping now?

Potential Day 2 Targets: Brian Branch (Alabama), Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)