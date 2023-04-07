New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 04/07/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|New York Knicks
|Open
|+7.5
|-110
|O 226
|-112
|+260
|Current
|+7.5
|-110
|225
|-110
|+265
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Open
|-7.5
|-110
|U 226
|-108
|-320
|Current
|-7.5
|-110
|225
|-110
|-330
Projected Lineups:
New York Knicks
|1.
|PG
|Immanuel Quickley
|14.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
|2.
|SF
|RJ Barrett
|19.5 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Obi Toppin
|7.0 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Quentin Grimes
|11.1 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
|5.
|C
|Mitchell Robinson
|7.3 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Josh Hart
|9.8 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
New Orleans Pelicans
|1.
|SF
|Brandon Ingram
|24.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
|2.
|PG
|CJ McCollum
|20.8 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
|3.
|C
|Jonas Valanciunas
|14.2 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Trey Murphy III
|14.2 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Herbert Jones
|9.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Larry Nance Jr.
|6.8 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
New York Knicks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Apr 05
|IND
|-6.0
|229.5
|138-129
|Sun, Apr 02
|WAS
|-11.5
|222.0
|118-109
|Fri, Mar 31
|CLE
|+3.5
|220.0
|130-116
|Wed, Mar 29
|MIA
|-6.0
|225.0
|101-92
|Mon, Mar 27
|HOU
|-13.0
|229.0
|137-115
New Orleans Pelicans
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Apr 05
|MEM
|-6.5
|225.5
|138-131
|Tue, Apr 04
|SAC
|-4.0
|236.5
|121-103
|Sat, Apr 01
|LAC
|-4.0
|227.0
|122-114
|Thu, Mar 30
|DEN
|+2.0
|224.5
|107-88
|Tue, Mar 28
|GS
|+8.5
|234.5
|120-109
Betting Insights:
New Orleans Pelicans
- 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
New York Knicks
- 2-3 (.400) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023