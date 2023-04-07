New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/07

Date: 04/07/2023 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline New York Knicks Open +7.5 -110 O 226 -112 +260 Current +7.5 -110 225 -110 +265 New Orleans Pelicans Open -7.5 -110 U 226 -108 -320 Current -7.5 -110 225 -110 -330

New York Knicks Projected Lineups: 1. PG Immanuel Quickley 14.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists 2. SF RJ Barrett 19.5 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 3. PF Obi Toppin 7.0 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 4. SG Quentin Grimes 11.1 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists 5. C Mitchell Robinson 7.3 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 6. SF Josh Hart 9.8 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists New Orleans Pelicans 1. SF Brandon Ingram 24.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists 2. PG CJ McCollum 20.8 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists 3. C Jonas Valanciunas 14.2 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 4. SF Trey Murphy III 14.2 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 5. SF Herbert Jones 9.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 6. PF Larry Nance Jr. 6.8 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

New York Knicks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Apr 05 IND -6.0 229.5 138-129 Sun, Apr 02 WAS -11.5 222.0 118-109 Fri, Mar 31 CLE +3.5 220.0 130-116 Wed, Mar 29 MIA -6.0 225.0 101-92 Mon, Mar 27 HOU -13.0 229.0 137-115 Last 5 Against The Spread: New Orleans Pelicans DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Apr 05 MEM -6.5 225.5 138-131 Tue, Apr 04 SAC -4.0 236.5 121-103 Sat, Apr 01 LAC -4.0 227.0 122-114 Thu, Mar 30 DEN +2.0 224.5 107-88 Tue, Mar 28 GS +8.5 234.5 120-109