New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

by

1 hours ago

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/07
Date: 04/07/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
New York Knicks  Open +7.5   -110   O 226   -112   +260  
 Current +7.5   -110   225   -110   +265  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open -7.5   -110   U 226   -108   -320  
 Current -7.5   -110   225   -110   -330  
Projected Lineups:

New York Knicks

1. PG  Immanuel Quickley   14.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
2. SF  RJ Barrett   19.5 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. PF  Obi Toppin   7.0 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. SG  Quentin Grimes   11.1 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.3 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. SF  Josh Hart   9.8 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists

 

New Orleans Pelicans

1. SF  Brandon Ingram   24.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. PG  CJ McCollum   20.8 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
3. C  Jonas Valanciunas   14.2 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
4. SF  Trey Murphy III   14.2 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. SF  Herbert Jones   9.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   6.8 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Apr 05 IND -6.0 229.5 138-129
Sun, Apr 02 WAS -11.5 222.0 118-109
Fri, Mar 31 CLE +3.5 220.0 130-116
Wed, Mar 29 MIA -6.0 225.0 101-92
Mon, Mar 27 HOU -13.0 229.0 137-115

 

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Apr 05 MEM -6.5 225.5 138-131
Tue, Apr 04 SAC -4.0 236.5 121-103
Sat, Apr 01 LAC -4.0 227.0 122-114
Thu, Mar 30 DEN +2.0 224.5 107-88
Tue, Mar 28 GS +8.5 234.5 120-109
Betting Insights:

New Orleans Pelicans

  • 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

New York Knicks

  • 2-3 (.400) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related