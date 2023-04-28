NFL Draft: Darnell Wright to Bears Was a Great Move According to Warren Sharp! by SportsGrid 7 minutes ago

The Chicago Bears made a bold move in the 2021 NFL Draft by trading up to select quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick. The move was met with excitement from Bears fans, who have been waiting for a franchise quarterback since the days of Sid Luckman.

However, while the selection of Fields was a step in the right direction, the team still had a lot of work to do to give him the tools he needed to succeed in the NFL. One of the biggest concerns was the team’s offensive line.

The priority for the Chicago Bears after drafting quarterback Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL draft was clear – protect their investment. The team’s decision to select an offensive lineman with their first-round pick was a smart move, as it will allow Fields to develop his skills without being constantly pressured or sacked.

Without proper protection, it’s impossible to accurately assess Fields’s potential and determine if he’s worth a future franchise contract. His sack rate in the previous season was setting records. Therefore, securing an offensive lineman was the essential first step for the Bears in building a competitive team for the 2023 NFL season.

The Bears’ acquisition of DJ Moore from the Carolina Panthers in a trade for the No. 1 overall pick demonstrates their commitment to providing Fields with quality offensive weapons. With better receivers and improved protection, Fields can showcase his skills in the pocket and prove his worth as a valuable long-term asset for the team.

Overall, the Bears’ decision to prioritize protection for their new quarterback was wise. By doing so, they’ve set themselves up for future success, allowing Fields to reach his full potential and lead the team to victory.