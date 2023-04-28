NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers Select Iowa Edge Rusher Lukas Van Ness by SportsGrid 8 minutes ago

Iowa’s Lucas Van Ness, known as “Hercules” in Iowa City, was selected as the 13th overall pick by the Green Bay Packers. Despite not starting a game during his college career, Van Ness significantly impacted the 27 games he played for the Hawkeyes, with 13.5 sacks to his name.

Van Ness made headlines in 2022 after he blocked two kicks in a single game against the Iowa State team, contributing to his reputation as a dynamic and talented player. His abilities on the defensive side of the ball are highly valued by the Packers, who made him their first pick in the post-Aaron Rodgers era.

However, the backdrop of the team’s recent transaction adds an exciting dimension to this selection. With Rodgers now playing for the New York Jets, the starting quarterback position in Green Bay falls to Jordan Love. It remains to be seen how the team will fare under Love’s leadership, but adding Van Ness to their roster will surely bring excitement to Packers fans.

Despite the doubts surrounding Van Ness’s lack of starting experience, his impressive statistics, elite physical attributes, and reputation as a game-changer make him a promising prospect for a long and successful NFL career. As the season unfolds, we will see how his skills translate to the professional level and whether he can live up to the “Hercules” nickname in the years to come.