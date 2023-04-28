NFL Draft: Iowa Linebacker Jack Campbell Will Be A Plug-And-Play Player For The Lions! by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Big Ten is one of the most competitive conferences in the country. One of their standout players is Jack Campbell out of Iowa.

Campbell was a linebacker for the Hawkeyes and a force to be reckoned with on defense. He plays with a motor that doesn’t quit and is known as one of the best tacklers in college football. He led the team in total tackles last year, which is an impressive feat considering the talent on Iowa’s defense.

Statistically, they were one of the top teams in the conference, and Campbell was the leader of that defense. He is a blue-collar guy who doesn’t shy away from hard work and can also be utilized in pass coverage.

One of the things that makes Campbell so unique is his ability to always be around the football. He has a knack for being in the right place at the right time, whether intercepting a pass or recovering a fumble. This is precisely what you want to see from a linebacker, and it’s a big reason why Campbell went in the top 20.

But it’s not just about Campbell’s performance. The Detroit Lions recently drafted Aiden Hutchinson, a plug-and-play player, as a rookie last season when he impacted their defense. With Campbell on their team, they are building a defense that matches their offense and takes them to the next level.

Campbell’s work ethic, tenacity, and skill, as well as leadership skills, made him one of the best linebacker prospects in this class. If you haven’t had a chance to watch him play, keep an eye out for him this season.