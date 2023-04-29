NFL Draft: Raiders Trade up to Select TE Michael Mayer by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Las Vegas Raiders have drafted Michael Mayer on day two of the NFL Draft. Mayer was taken with the fourth pick in the second round, 35th overall.

Mayer essentially replaces Darren Waller in the Raiders’ offense, as Waller was traded to the New York Giants this offseason. The Raiders traded up with the Indianapolis Colts to make this move. Mayer has been considered the most complete tight end in this draft, and some have called him Gronk Jr. Still, he ends up being the third TE taken behind Dalton Kincaid (25th overall to the Buffalo Bills) and Sam LaPorta (34th overall to the Detroit Lions). Mayer is expected to be a starter from day one.

Some might think it would’ve been more prudent for the Raiders to get more help on defense to stop the likes of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, not to mention Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Still, it’s hard to argue against taking what was likely the best player available in Mayer.

