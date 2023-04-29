NFL Draft: Tennessee Titans Select Will Levis in 2nd Round by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Will Levis was drafted in the second round by the Tennessee Titans.

Levis was one of the main storylines from the first-round Thursday night, as he had to watch the entire round go by without being picked. Rumors were swirling earlier Friday that his drop was due to a toe injury.

None of that matters now, as Levis was taken by the Titans, who traded up with the Arizona Cardinals to select the quarterback. The Titans still have Ryan Tannehill on the roster, so at this moment, it would seem that Levis will learn behind the vet this season. That could change, however, if the Titans can trade Tannehill or if the team were to get off to a slow start this season.

Tennessee may play in one of the weaker divisions in the NFL, but not much is expected from them this season.