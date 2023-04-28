NFL Draft: Warren Sharp Says Texans Were Brilliant in Selecting Stroud & Anderson by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Houston Texans made a bold move by utilizing their draft capital to acquire the second and third picks in the upcoming draft. The move allows them to secure two top-tier players in CJ Stroud and Will Anderson. This decision is a smart one as this year’s draft class is not particularly deep, and the Texans have a unique opportunity to use their draft capital to their advantage.

The Texans are not shy about taking risks, and this move is no exception. With the second pick, they got their franchise quarterback, and with the third pick, they can take a player like Anderson, who could be a game-changer for their defense. This approach makes sense for a team like the Texans, who need to make significant strides to become a contender in the AFC.

By taking Stroud, the Texans are not only getting a talented quarterback, but they are also taking him away from a division rival, the Indianapolis Colts. This move is not only beneficial for the Texans, but it also puts them in a stronger position within their division.

By trading up to the third pick, the Texans grabbed Anderson, who is arguably the best defensive player in this draft class. This move addresses one of the Texans’ biggest weaknesses and sets them up for success in the future.

The move allows them to secure two top-tier players and put themselves in a strong position within their division in the future. While there are always risks when making bold moves like this, the potential rewards make it worth the gamble.