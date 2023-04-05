NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Jets Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two Western Conference teams fighting for the final wild card position collide tonight as the Calgary Flames visit the Winnipeg Jets.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Flames had a successful 2022 campaign, but a forced overhaul of their core in the offseason has them fighting for their playoff lives. Calgary sits two points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the final playoff spot in the West. The Jets are home favorites on the moneyline at -134, while the Flames are +112.

This will be the third and final matchup between the clubs, with both sides previously picking up 3-2 victories. Entering this contest, the Flames have a 6-3-1 record over their last ten games, while the Jets have won two in a row, sitting at 5-5.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Flames are expected to start Jacob Markstrom, while the Jets should counter with Connor Hellebuyck. The Flames netminder has a 22-21-10 record with a .889 save percentage. Hellebuyck has been great for Winnipeg, owning a 34-24-2 record with a .918 save percentage.

Even with Winnipeg’s better goaltending, the Flames have been more desperate, having to dig out of their early season hole. Calgary has a veteran roster that knows how to win games, so siding with the plus-money value the Flames present on the road is the direction we’ll lean.

Best Bet: Flames moneyline (+112)

The first two matchups saw five goals scored in each. The total for tonight is set at 6.5, with the over priced at +110, while the under is -134. The Flames are a middle-of-the-pack team with their stats, while the Jets are tenth in goals allowed per game. Over the Flames’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in four, while the Jets have seen that in two. With the Jets controlling last change and the season series results, there’s value in backing the under 6.5 at -134.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-134)

The Calgary Flames get contributions from a lot of different scorers. Tyler Toffoli leads the club with four goals and two assists over their last five games and has been a big help whenever they’ve needed goals. Toffoli has 72 points in 78 games and is worth targeting at +174 to score tonight.

Best Prop: Tyler Toffoli to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+174)