NHL Best Bets: Penguins vs. Devils Game Picks by SportsGrid 54 minutes ago

Two teams in the Metropolitan Division fighting for playoff positioning are set to collide tonight, with the Pittsburgh Penguins visiting the New Jersey Devils.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Devils have already found themselves with a playoff berth, while the Penguins are fighting for one of the last two playoff spots in the East, competing with the Florida Panthers and New York Islanders. Entering action tonight, all three teams are separated by two points, leaving Pittsburgh no margin for error. The Devils are listed as the home favorites tonight on the moneyline at -162, while the Penguins are +134.

This will be the fourth and final meeting between the clubs, with New Jersey winning all three games by a combined 11-5 margin. Things haven’t been going great for either side, with Pittsburgh posting a 4-6 record over their last ten games while the Devils are 4-4-2.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Penguins are expected to start Tristan Jarry, while the Devils should be countering with Vitek Vanecek. The Penguins netminder has a 22-11-6 record with a .909 save percentage, while Vanecek is 30-11-4 with a .908 save percentage. It’s pretty much a wash regarding their stats, but we feel more comfortable with Vanecek at the moment.

The Pens are more desperate, but the Devils are fighting for the top spot in the division. New Jersey is the better team and is more trustworthy in this spot, so back their moneyline price at -162.

Best Bet: Devils moneyline (-162)

The first three matchups saw six, three, and seven total goals. The total for tonight is set at 6.5, with the over priced at -128 and the under at +104. Pittsburgh is a middle-of-the-pack team with goals scored and allowed per game, while the Devils are inside the top ten in both categories. Over the Pens’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in three, while the Devils have also seen that in three. It’s hard to trust either goalie at the moment, so side with the over 6.5 at -128.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-128)

The Devils have surprised a lot of people with their offense this season. Former first-overall pick Jack Hughes is separating himself from his peers, posting 90 points in 73 games. Hughes is priced at a very reasonable +128 to find the back of the net, and there’s value in backing that number.

Best Prop: Jack Hughes to Record Over 0.5 (+128)