NHL Best Bets: Sharks vs. Flames Game Picks by SportsGrid 5 hours ago

The San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames are eliminated from playoff contention, but this nightcap still has value.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Things did not go as planned for the Calgary Flames this season. After revamping some critical parts of their roster, they entered the year with high expectations. However, the Flames couldn’t find consistency and landed outside the playoffs. Expectations were consistently low for the San Jose Sharks, and they turned their focus to the draft long ago.

The Flames are -245 home favorites on the moneyline, while the Sharks are +198. Entering this contest, the Sharks have lost three in a row, posting a 3-5-2 record over their last ten games, while the Flames are 6-2-2.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Sharks are expected to start James Reimer in the net, while the Flames will debut Dustin Wolf. The Sharks netminder has a 12-20-8 record with a .891 save percentage, while Wolf makes his NHL debut after going 41-9-2 with a 0.932 save percentage and seven shutouts in the AHL. It’s tough to say who will have the edge in goal, but there is a lot of promise with the Flames’ young netminder.

The Flames have nothing to play for in this matchup, but they are leagues better than the Sharks. The Flames have already defeated the Sharks by multiple goals in three wins, so backing their puck line price is the direction bettors should lean.

Best Bet: Flames Puck Line -1.5 (+100)

These teams have faced off three times, combining for seven, ten, and eight goals. The total for tonight is set at 6.5, with the over priced at -134 and the under at +110. Neither team has a lot of goal-scoring, while the Flames sit 13th in goals allowed per game. Over the Sharks’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in all five, while the Flames have seen that in two. Considering San Jose’s recent trends and the three-game season series, bettors should side with the over.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-134)

Nazem Kadri performed fine in his first year with the Flames, but more was expected. Kadri has 55 points in 81 games, and although the Flames play a more defensive style, they need more offense from him. This is an excellent matchup for Kadri, and we love his price to score at +190.

Best Prop: Nazem Kadri to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+190)