NHL Best Bets: Stars vs. Blues Game Picks by SportsGrid 5 hours ago

The Dallas Stars are still fighting for playoff positioning in the Central Division as they get set to visit the St. Louis Blues.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

It’s been a disappointing season for the St. Louis Blues, who sold off pieces at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars sit one point behind the Colorado Avalanche for the top spot in the Central Division, with both teams having two games left. The Stars are road favorites on the moneyline at -162, while the Blues are at +134.

The visitors have won four straight games, owning a 7-2-1 record over their last ten contests, while the Blues are 6-3-1.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Stars are expected to start Jake Oettinger in the net, while the Blues should counter with Jordan Binnington. The Stars netminder has a 36-11-11 record with a .918 save percentage, while Binnington is 27-26-6 with a .892 save percentage. With these numbers, it’s difficult not to give the Stars a sizable edge between the pipes.

The Blues have been staying in games in April, but the Stars have more urgency. Dallas has already beaten the Blues 4-1 this season, and there’s value in that happening again at -162.

Best Bet: Stars moneyline (-162)

The first matchup between these clubs saw five total goals scored. The total for tonight is set at 6.5, with the over at -102 and the under at -120. The Stars sit in the top ten in both goals scored and allowed per game, while St. Louis has had difficulty keeping pucks out of their net. Over the Stars’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in two, while the Blues have seen that in three. Take the under at -120 because it’s hard to envision a back-and-forth offensive affair in this divisional matchup.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-120)

The Dallas Stars have been getting consistent production from their top guys, propelling them to a top-ten offense. The emergence of winger Jason Robertson as a superstar sniper has helped take their offensive game to the next level. Robertson leads the club with four goals and seven assists over their last five games. In addition, he’s recorded 106 points in 80 games. Robertson is a spark plug on offense and is undervalued at +136 to score.

Best Prop: Jason Robertson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+136)