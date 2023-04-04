NHL Playoff Picture: Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Multiple NHL teams in the West are looking to contend for the Stanley Cup, while others are just looking to qualify for the playoffs. The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche are back on track, while the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken have continued to surprise. Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today

Central Division

Team Points Dallas Stars 98 Minnesota Wild 98 Colorado Avalanche 96 Winnipeg Jets 89 Nashville Predators 84 St. Louis Blues 77 Arizona Coyotes 67 Chicago Blackhawks 54

Pacific Division

Team Points Vegas Golden Knights 103 Los Angeles Kings 100 Edmonton Oilers 99 Seattle Kraken 92 Calgary Flames 87 Vancouver Canucks 75 Anaheim Ducks 59 San Jose Sharks 56

Current Playoff Matchups

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

This season, many have considered the Eastern Conference on a different level than the West. However, the Western Conference boasts some of the league’s top teams. Three of the hottest teams in the NHL reside in the Pacific Division. The division-leading Vegas Golden Knights have a slight edge over the pack and would collide with the Winnipeg Jets if the playoffs started today. Those Jets are in a dogfight with the Calgary Flames for the West’s last playoff position. Meanwhile, Vegas has a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games.

Continuing in the Pacific, the Los Angeles Kings also have a 7-2-1 record and have won two in a row entering their clash with Edmonton on Tuesday. The Oilers and Kings are on a collision course in the postseason for a second straight year. Edmonton’s the hottest team in hockey, winning four straight and going 9-0-1 over their last ten.

The Dallas Stars have reclaimed the division lead in the Central, but the Colorado Avalanche have two games in hand, sitting two points back. The Avs are hot at the right time, winning eight of their last ten games. Minnesota has cooled off over the past week, but they’re still 6-2-2 and would match up with the Avalanche in Round 1.

The NHL regular season concludes on April 13, 2023. The Stanley Cup playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 17, 2023.