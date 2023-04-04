NHL Playoff Picture: Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today
Multiple NHL teams in the West are looking to contend for the Stanley Cup, while others are just looking to qualify for the playoffs. The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche are back on track, while the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken have continued to surprise. Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today
Central Division
|Team
|Points
|Dallas Stars
|98
|Minnesota Wild
|98
|Colorado Avalanche
|96
|Winnipeg Jets
|89
|Nashville Predators
|84
|St. Louis Blues
|77
|Arizona Coyotes
|67
|Chicago Blackhawks
|54
Pacific Division
|Team
|Points
|Vegas Golden Knights
|103
|Los Angeles Kings
|100
|Edmonton Oilers
|99
|Seattle Kraken
|92
|Calgary Flames
|87
|Vancouver Canucks
|75
|Anaheim Ducks
|59
|San Jose Sharks
|56
Current Playoff Matchups
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken
Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild
Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers
This season, many have considered the Eastern Conference on a different level than the West. However, the Western Conference boasts some of the league’s top teams. Three of the hottest teams in the NHL reside in the Pacific Division. The division-leading Vegas Golden Knights have a slight edge over the pack and would collide with the Winnipeg Jets if the playoffs started today. Those Jets are in a dogfight with the Calgary Flames for the West’s last playoff position. Meanwhile, Vegas has a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games.
Continuing in the Pacific, the Los Angeles Kings also have a 7-2-1 record and have won two in a row entering their clash with Edmonton on Tuesday. The Oilers and Kings are on a collision course in the postseason for a second straight year. Edmonton’s the hottest team in hockey, winning four straight and going 9-0-1 over their last ten.
The Dallas Stars have reclaimed the division lead in the Central, but the Colorado Avalanche have two games in hand, sitting two points back. The Avs are hot at the right time, winning eight of their last ten games. Minnesota has cooled off over the past week, but they’re still 6-2-2 and would match up with the Avalanche in Round 1.When are the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?
The NHL regular season concludes on April 13, 2023. The Stanley Cup playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 17, 2023.