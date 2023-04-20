NL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Braves' Strider Takes over Top Spot by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The National League is stacked with elite pitchers, with some new faces joining as potential candidates to win the NL Cy Young.

Below, we’ll look into the top five candidates using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

One of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in the game is Atlanta Braves youngster Spencer Strider. After another elite performance against the San Diego Padres this week, Strider finds himself as the odds-on favorite to capture the National League Cy Young award. Strider has been bet down from +700 to +550 over the last week and has another great matchup to kick off next week against the Miami Marlins. The right-hander owns a 2-0 record with a 2.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts. In each of his four starts, Strider has racked up nine strikeouts.

Last Start: April 18 at San Diego Padres (6 IP, 1 H, O ER, 9 SO)

Next Start: April 24 vs. Miami Marlins

One of the most underrated starters is Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias. He hasn’t seen any line movement with his odds of winning the NL Cy Young over the last week, maintaining +750 odds. Even though Urias allowed eight hits against the Chicago Cubs, he limited the damage. Urias owns a 3-1 record with a 1.90 ERA and 26 strikeouts. His consistency should keep him in the running for this award all season long.

Last Start: April 16 vs. Chicago Cubs (5 2/3 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 6 SO)

Next Start: April 21 at Chicago Cubs

Zac Gallen is establishing himself as one of the National Leagues’ top arms. After struggling in his first two starts, Gallen has returned to his 2022 form over his next pair of starts, pitching 13 and 2/3 innings while allowing no earned runs and striking out 18. As a result, Gallen sits tied with the second-shortest odds at +750. An upcoming matchup against a divisional foe, the San Diego Padres, will tell if Gallen has truly figured things out.

Last Start: April 16 at Miami Marlins (6 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 7 SO)

Next Start: April 21 vs. San Diego Padres

The reigning NL Cy Young winner, Sandy Alcantara, has put together a mixed bag of starts for the Miami Marlins. We haven’t seen the Alcantara from the 2022 campaign yet. Alcantara has allowed at least three earned runs in three of his four starts. It’s hardly time to panic, but there’s merit to seeing his odds almost double over the last week, going from +600 to +1000.

Last Start: April 16 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 9 SO)

Next Start: April 22 at Cleveland Guardians

The new addition to the top five is another member of the Atlanta Braves pitching staff, Max Fried. The Braves lefty is one of the top starters in the game and made his return to the rotation this week after being sidelined with an injury. Over his next few starts, we will see if Fried can build a case to start rising on the odds board. Entering action on April 20, the talented left-hander boasts +1200 to win the NL Cy Young.

Last Start: April 17 at San Diego Padres (5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 4 SO)

Next Start: April 23 vs. Houston Astros

