NL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Strider, Alcantara Firing Strikes Early

The National League is stacked with elite pitchers in 2023, with some new faces joining the fold as potential candidates to win the NL Cy Young.

Below, we’ll look into the top five candidates using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The reigning NL Cy Young winner, Sandy Alcantara, has started his 2023 campaign exactly where he left off in 2022. The Miami Marlins ace has made two starts, pitching to the tune of a 1-0 record, paired with a 1.84 ERA and seven strikeouts. His dominance showed in his second start against the Minnesota Twins, where he pitched a complete game three-hitter, demonstrating he once again has the stuff to repeat as the NL Cy Young winner.

Last Start: April 4 vs. Minnesota Twins (9IP, 3H, 0ER, 5SO)

Next Start: April 10 @ Philadelphia Phillies

One of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in the game is Atlanta Braves youngster Spencer Strider. He’s looking to build off a breakout campaign and is off to a good start in doing so. Strider struck out nine batters and picked up his first victory of the season against the Washington Nationals. He’s set to take the hill later today and has seen his odds get bet down from +1000 to +700.

Last Start: April 1 @ Washington Nationals (6IP, 3H, 0ER, 9SO)

Next Start: April 6 vs. San Diego Padres

One of the most underrated starters in the game is Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias. He’s a consistent threat every time he steps onto the bump, and that’s continued through his first two starts in 2023. Urias has allowed just two earned through his first pair of starts and has inserted himself into the top five for the NL Cy Young at +1000.

Last Start: April 4 vs. Colorado Rockies (6IP, 5H, 0ER, 6SO)

Next Start: April 10 @ San Francisco Giants

It hasn’t been a positive start to the 2023 campaign for Zac Gallen. He’s coming off an impressive 2022 season, posting a 2.54 ERA. His repertoire hasn’t been working through two starts, resulting in him posting a 0-1 record with a 7.59 ERA. Despite the poor start, Gallen still finds himself in contention, with +1000 odds.

Last Start: April 4 @ San Diego Padres (6IP, 7H, 4ER, 3SO)

Next Start: April 10 vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Max Scherzer certainly isn’t used to getting lit up when he takes the mound, but that’s exactly what transpired against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. He’s struggled for his standards through two starts, where he’s allowed three and five earned runs. Things won’t get easier for Mad Max either when he has to go up against the San Diego Padres in his next start. Scherzer has seen his odds plummet to win the NL Cy Young, dropping from +800 to +1300.

Last Start: April 4 @ Milwaukee Brewers (5 1/3IP, 8H, 5ER, 2SO)

Next Start: April 10 vs. San Diego Padres

