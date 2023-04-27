NL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Strider, Gallen Duking it Out by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The National League is stacked with elite pitchers, with some new faces joining as potential candidates to win the NL Cy Young.

Below, we’ll look into the top five candidates using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

One of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in the game is Atlanta Braves youngster Spencer Strider. He’s exciting to watch every time he takes the bump because of his swing-and-miss stuff, which has continued to see his odds increase as the favorite to win the NL Cy Young. He’s coming off a dominant 13-strikeout performance against the Miami Marlins and saw his odds of winning the NL Cy Young more than cut in half, going from +550 to +220.

Last Start: April 24 vs. Miami Marlins (8 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 13 SO)

Next Start: April 29 @ New York Mets

Zac Gallen is establishing himself as one of the National Leagues’ top arms. After struggling in his first two starts, Gallen has returned to his 2022 form, proving that he needed a few starts to get going. Gallen was superb against the Kansas City Royals his last time out, striking out 12 batters and lowering his ERA to 2.15. It’s early, but Gallen has been bet down from +750 to +400.

Last Start: April 26 vs. Kansas City Royals (6 1/3 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 12 SO)

Next Start: May 3 @ Texas Rangers

Max Fried has been a dominant weapon for the Braves, which is holding true early in 2023. He’s still getting his feet under him, considering he’s only pitched 15 1/3 innings but has only allowed one earned run over that stretch. Fried has seen his odds of winning the NL Cy Young rise from +1200 to +1000.

Last Start: April 23 vs. Houston Astros (6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 5 SO)

Next Start: April 28 @ New York Mets

One of the most underrated starters is Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias. After a great stretch to start the year, Urias had his first difficult outing against the Chicago Cubs, where he didn’t make it out of the fourth inning and allowed five earned runs. Urias will have a chance to bounce back when the Dodgers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates, but his odds of winning the NL Cy Young doubled over the last week from +750 to +1500.

Last Start: April 21 @ Chicago Cubs (3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 4 SO)

Next Start: April 27 @ Pittsburgh Pirates

The reigning NL Cy Young winner, Sandy Alcantara, has put together a mixed bag of showings for the Miami Marlins. It’s been a poor start to the year for his high standards, posting a 5.04 ERA through 30 and 1/3 innings. That’s not what we’re accustomed to from the powerful righty, but it’s also early. We know he has the stuff to turn things around quickly. Still, his odds of winning the NL Cy Young have fallen from +1000 to +2500 over the last week.

Last Start: April 26 @ Atlanta Braves (5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 6 SO)

Next Start: May 2 vs. Atlanta Braves

Top 5 NL Cy Young Candidates Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.