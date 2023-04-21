No League Punishment for Sixers' Stars by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Philadelphia 76ers’ center Joel Embiid and guard James Harden will not receive league suspensions due to their flagrant fouls from their Thursday matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

Along with the lack of suspensions, no further fines will be assessed.

Joel Embiid received a Flagrant one in the first quarter after kicking Nic Claxton after the Brooklyn center stepped over Embiid when on the ground. Many believe that Embiid not being ejected from the game was generous, thinking that a Flagrant two was warranted.

James Harden later pushed off Royce O’Neale, making contact with his groin area. He was given a Flagrant two foul and ejected from the game. It was the first ejection of his illustrious career. The ejection drew ire, citing Embiid’s foul as more worthy of an ejection than Harden’s. Postgame, Harden was in disbelief.

James Harden: ?I didn?t even think it was a foul on me?that just, that can?t happen? pic.twitter.com/n08zXeSfvW — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 21, 2023

After the suspension of Draymond Green, the NBA is on high alert with flagrant fouls, making 76ers head coach Doc Rivers worried that the officiating could be getting out of hand. “I didn’t think Draymond should had got suspended, and I think the league is setting up a very dangerous precedent right now. This is not me campaigning, and I’m dead serious.”

The 76ers are currently -5.5 point favorites over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday and +360 to win the Eastern Conference on the FanDuel Sportsbook.