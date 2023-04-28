Nolan Smith's Selection a Part of the Eagles' Great 1st Round of the NFL Draft by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Philadelphia Eagles had a great first-round in the 2023 NFL Draft; one excellent pick was Nolan Smith. He wasn’t initially seen as a top pick, but he has elite speed, explosion, and high character. Smith isn’t as physically large as some other edge rushers, but he has the potential to put on weight and become an even more dominant force on the field.

While there were some concerns about where Smith would fit with certain teams, the Eagles saw his potential and made the intelligent decision to draft him. Though there may have been some debate around his placement in the 4-3 defense, the Eagles could use him as a stand-up pass rusher in an odd-man front.

While there may have been some surprises and unexpected choices, the draft always provides an excellent opportunity for players and teams to prove the pundits right or wrong in the long run.