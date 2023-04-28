Nuggets vs. Suns Playoff Strategy: Containing Durant and Booker by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

As the Denver Nuggets prepare to face the Phoenix Suns in their upcoming playoff series, the focus shifts to how to contain the Suns’ star players, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Despite being underdogs, the Nuggets can upset the Suns if they can effectively neutralize those offensive threats.

We’ll discuss the defensive strategies the Nuggets should employ to achieve this goal.

The first step in containing Durant and Booker is to make them work defensively. By putting them in uncomfortable situations and forcing them to defend, the Nuggets can potentially wear them down and limit their offensive impact. This strategy was effective in Game 5 when Durant found himself in foul trouble early on.

To disrupt the rhythm of Durant and Booker, the Nuggets should adopt a physical approach. The Nuggets can limit the Suns’ movement and effectiveness off the catch by bumping and leaning on them throughout the game. In particular, forcing both players to the weak side of the floor and preventing their preferred one-dribble pull-up can be the key to success.

Implementing the “Jordan Rules” used to contain Michael Jordan, the Nuggets should consider sending a second defender after Durant and Booker when they go to their right. This strategy can limit their ability to get into the lane and force them to make difficult decisions under pressure.

Another effective strategy for the Nuggets is to run multiple defenders at Durant and Booker, constantly changing the defensive looks they face. This approach can help wear them down and limit their offensive output. Additionally, the Suns’ lack of bench depth can be exploited by the Nuggets if they can successfully disrupt their star players.

To defeat the favored Suns, the Nuggets must focus on containing Kevin Durant and Devin Booker through a combination of defensive strategies. By making them work defensively, employing physicality, utilizing tactics like the “Jordan Rules,” and rotating defenders, the Nuggets can neutralize the Suns’ offensive threats and pull off an upset in the series. This playoff showdown will truly test Denver’s ability to adapt and execute under pressure.