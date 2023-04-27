Ohio State QB CJ Stroud Betting Favorite to go 3rd Overall by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is the betting favorite to be drafted third overall, sitting at +200 odds per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reports have surfaced that the Tennessee Titans, who hold the 11th overall selection, are looking to move up to No. 3 (currently held by the Arizona Cardinals) to land their franchise QB, presumably Stroud.

Much has been made of the 21-year-old’s S2 Cognitive Test performance, with Stroud scoring 18%. For comparison, fellow top QB prospects Bryce Young and Will Levis scored 98%, and 93%, respectively.

“I’m not a test taker. I play football,” said Stroud. “At the end of the day, I got nothing to prove to nobody. I’m not gonna sit here and explain how I process football. The people who are making the picks know what I can do.”

Should Stroud wind up in Nashville, he could push QB Ryan Tannehill for the starting job. Tannehill is entering the final year of a four-year, $118 million contract inked in 2020.