Oral Roberts G Max Abmas Enters Transfer Portal

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas has entered the transfer portal, per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

BREAKING: Oral Roberts' Max Abmas has gone portaling, the portal told @stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 3, 2023

Abmas is one of the best scorers in college basketball and will receive interest from some of the best schools in the country. He’s most well-known for Oral Roberts’s cinderella run back in 2021 to the Sweet 16 as a 15-seed, defeating Ohio State and Florida. The senior could realistically slot into any starting lineup in the country, and wherever he ends up will be one of the biggest gets in the portal this offseason. Keep an eye out in the coming weeks and months for potential landing spots for Abmas as he narrows down his options.

In 2022, Abmas averaged 21.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game in 34 starts. He is a three-time AP All-American Honorable Mention.

