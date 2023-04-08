Padres' Joe Musgrove (Big Toe) Inches Toward Return by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Joe Musgrove is getting closer to a return to the San Diego Padres, MLB.com reports.

Musgrove fractured his left big toe during spring training while working out. Apparently, he dropped a weight on it.

If all goes well, San Diego’s ace will only need one more rehab start before getting back into the rotation for the Padres. That start could come next weekend. Musgrove went 10-7 with a 2.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 184 strikeouts in 181 innings pitched last season.

The Friars are expected to battle the Los Angeles Dodgers all season long for supremacy in the National League West and maybe the entire league. They will likely need a healthy Musgrove to do so.

