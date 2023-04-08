Panthers' Alex Lyons Starts Saturday vs. Capitals by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Alex Lyon will start Saturday for the Florida Panthers, George Richards of FloridaHockeyNow.com reports.

Lyon has been nothing short of sensational for the Panthers over the past few weeks and may actually get them to the playoffs. The Panthers’ netminder has only been starting because starting goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been out due to illness, and backup Spencer Knight is in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

The overall numbers on the season for Lyon don’t jump off the stat sheet with a GAA of 2.95 but a solid save percentage of .914. However, when it has really mattered, he has won five straight games for the Panthers, hasn’t allowed more than two goals in that stretch, and allowed only a combined seven tallies. For this reason, the Panthers will stick with Lyon even if Bobrovsky is healthy; if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.

On Saturday, the Panthers will continue their playoff push as they travel to Washington to take on the Capitals. The Panthers are +138 (-1.5) on the puck line and -166 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-160), and under (+130). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.