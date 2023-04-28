Patriots Draft Pick Christian Gonzalez Among Early Award Favorites The Oregon product has a chance to make an immediate impact by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago

The last Patriots player to win Defensive Rookie of the Year was Jerod Mayo in the 2008 season, though that drought could end in 2023.

New England traded back three spots with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it still was able to select one of the top cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft class in Christian Gonzalez. The Oregon product has some ties with the team, and the 22-year-old already has stated his lofty goals for his Patriots career.

A high-end cornerback will be needed in an AFC East that has Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and Tyreek Hill in it, and if Gonzalez can make an immediate impact, he could be in line for some hardware.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened the corner with the fifth-shortest odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year at 10-1. Houston Texans draft pick Will Anderson is the favorite to win the award at +350. Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Carter, Las Vegas Raiders’ Tyree Wilson and Seattle Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon also are in the top five at 8-1 and 9-1, respectively.

The number on Gonzalez is solid enough to consider. A $100 bet would pay out $1,100, and it would not be a surprise if the Patriots were a better team than three out of four others in the top five, which could help influence voters. The Eagles use a defensive line rotation, which is why they have one of the best units in the NFL, so limited action could hurt Carter’s case despite his talent.

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner won the award last season, so it’s not uncommon for a player at that position to win hardware. Marcus Jones and Jack Jones made strong impacts in their rookie seasons with the former earning All-Pro honors with his special teams work.

If Gonzalez can get up to speed and make enough highlight plays, he will be in the conversation to take home Defensive Rookie of the Year.