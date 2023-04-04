Patriots Have Shopped QB Mac Jones by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Could quarterback Mac Jones be on the outs in Foxborough?

According to Mike Florio of profootballtalk, the New England Patriots have shopped Jones to several teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Commanders.

Florio writes, “The Raiders are the ones to keep watching. Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract lands in the low-end of middle class for starters, and Jones has two years left under a slotted rookie deal before his fifth-year option would apply.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was reportedly “agitated” by Jones’s on-field behavior and for seeking outside assistance to improve New England’s offense. “That really pissed Bill off,” said Tom Curran of NBC Sports.

After a promising rookie campaign, Jones struggled in Year 2, throwing for 2,997 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 starts while posting a rating of 84.8. New England finished the regular season with an 8-9 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

