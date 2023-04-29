Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

by

5 hours ago

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/29
Date: 04/29/2023
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: Ball Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open +3   -112   O 225   -110   +124  
 Current +3.5   -114   226.5   -110   +130  
Denver Nuggets  Open -3   -108   U 225   -110   -146  
 Current -3.5   -106   226.5   -110   -154  
Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. PF  Kevin Durant   29.1 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
2. SG  Devin Booker   27.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
3. PG  Chris Paul   13.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 8.9 Assists
4. C  Deandre Ayton   18.0 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. SG  Josh Okogie   7.3 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. SF  Torrey Craig   7.4 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   24.5 Points, 11.8 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   20.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   16.3 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   17.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   10.8 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. SG  Bruce Brown   11.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Apr 25 LAC -12.5 225.5 136-130
Sat, Apr 22 LAC -7.5 227.0 112-100
Thu, Apr 20 LAC -8.0 225.5 129-124
Tue, Apr 18 LAC -8.0 227.5 123-109
Sun, Apr 16 LAC -7.5 225.5 115-110

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Apr 25 MIN -9.5 220.0 112-109
Sun, Apr 23 MIN -4.5 222.5 114-108
Fri, Apr 21 MIN -1.5 223.0 120-111
Wed, Apr 19 MIN -8.0 222.0 122-113
Sun, Apr 16 MIN -8.0 225.0 109-80
Betting Insights:

Denver Nuggets

  • 24-16 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023

Phoenix Suns

  • 0-5 (.000) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related