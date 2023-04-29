Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
Date: 04/29/2023
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: Ball Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Phoenix Suns
|Open
|+3
|-112
|O 225
|-110
|+124
|Current
|+3.5
|-114
|226.5
|-110
|+130
|Denver Nuggets
|Open
|-3
|-108
|U 225
|-110
|-146
|Current
|-3.5
|-106
|226.5
|-110
|-154
Projected Lineups:
Phoenix Suns
|1.
|PF
|Kevin Durant
|29.1 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Devin Booker
|27.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Chris Paul
|13.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 8.9 Assists
|4.
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|18.0 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Josh Okogie
|7.3 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Torrey Craig
|7.4 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
Denver Nuggets
|1.
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|24.5 Points, 11.8 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Jamal Murray
|20.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Aaron Gordon
|16.3 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|17.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|10.8 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Bruce Brown
|11.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Phoenix Suns
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Apr 25
|LAC
|-12.5
|225.5
|136-130
|Sat, Apr 22
|LAC
|-7.5
|227.0
|112-100
|Thu, Apr 20
|LAC
|-8.0
|225.5
|129-124
|Tue, Apr 18
|LAC
|-8.0
|227.5
|123-109
|Sun, Apr 16
|LAC
|-7.5
|225.5
|115-110
Denver Nuggets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Apr 25
|MIN
|-9.5
|220.0
|112-109
|Sun, Apr 23
|MIN
|-4.5
|222.5
|114-108
|Fri, Apr 21
|MIN
|-1.5
|223.0
|120-111
|Wed, Apr 19
|MIN
|-8.0
|222.0
|122-113
|Sun, Apr 16
|MIN
|-8.0
|225.0
|109-80
Betting Insights:
Denver Nuggets
- 24-16 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
Phoenix Suns
- 0-5 (.000) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023