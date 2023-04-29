Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/29

Date: 04/29/2023 Time: 08:30 PM Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Phoenix Suns Open +3 -112 O 225 -110 +124 Current +3.5 -114 226.5 -110 +130 Denver Nuggets Open -3 -108 U 225 -110 -146 Current -3.5 -106 226.5 -110 -154

Phoenix Suns Projected Lineups: 1. PF Kevin Durant 29.1 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists 2. SG Devin Booker 27.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists 3. PG Chris Paul 13.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 8.9 Assists 4. C Deandre Ayton 18.0 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 5. SG Josh Okogie 7.3 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 6. SF Torrey Craig 7.4 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists Denver Nuggets 1. C Nikola Jokic 24.5 Points, 11.8 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists 2. PG Jamal Murray 20.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists 3. PF Aaron Gordon 16.3 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists 4. SF Michael Porter Jr. 17.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 5. SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 10.8 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 6. SG Bruce Brown 11.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists

Phoenix Suns DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Apr 25 LAC -12.5 225.5 136-130 Sat, Apr 22 LAC -7.5 227.0 112-100 Thu, Apr 20 LAC -8.0 225.5 129-124 Tue, Apr 18 LAC -8.0 227.5 123-109 Sun, Apr 16 LAC -7.5 225.5 115-110 Last 5 Against The Spread: Denver Nuggets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Apr 25 MIN -9.5 220.0 112-109 Sun, Apr 23 MIN -4.5 222.5 114-108 Fri, Apr 21 MIN -1.5 223.0 120-111 Wed, Apr 19 MIN -8.0 222.0 122-113 Sun, Apr 16 MIN -8.0 225.0 109-80