Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/07

Date: 04/07/2023 Time: 10:30 PM Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Phoenix Suns Open +7 -106 O 225.5 -110 +250 Current +10.5 -110 226.5 -110 +410 Los Angeles Lakers Open -7 -114 U 225.5 -110 -310 Current -10.5 -110 226.5 -110 -550

Phoenix Suns Projected Lineups: 1. SG Devin Booker 27.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists 2. C Deandre Ayton 18.0 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 3. PG Chris Paul 13.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 8.9 Assists 4. PG Cameron Payne 10.2 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists 5. SG Josh Okogie 7.1 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 6. C Bismack Biyombo 4.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists Los Angeles Lakers 1. C Anthony Davis 26.3 Points, 12.4 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 2. SF LeBron James 29.0 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists 3. PG DAngelo Russell 17.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists 4. SG Austin Reaves 12.9 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists 5. SF Jarred Vanderbilt 8.0 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 6. PG Dennis Schroder 12.6 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists

Phoenix Suns DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, Apr 06 DEN -13.0 222.0 119-115 Tue, Apr 04 SA -19.0 234.5 115-94 Sun, Apr 02 OKC -5.5 237.0 128-118 Fri, Mar 31 DEN -13.0 223.5 100-93 Wed, Mar 29 MIN -6.0 233.0 107-100 Last 5 Against The Spread: Los Angeles Lakers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Apr 05 LAC -1.5 231.5 125-118 Tue, Apr 04 UTA -10.5 234.5 135-133 Sun, Apr 02 HOU -12.5 236.0 134-109 Fri, Mar 31 MIN -1.5 232.5 123-111 Wed, Mar 29 CHI -4.0 228.5 121-110