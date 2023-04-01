Ranking the Best Final Four Offenses by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Everybody loves points, and there are some high-powered offenses in Houston for this weekend’s Final Four. As we prepare for the start of the national semifinal, we rank all four offenses and discuss what makes them unique.

1. UConn

What makes UConn’s offense so terrifying is their level of versatility. The Huskies can attack you from the perimeter, from the paint, or with a combination of the two. You must choose your fate when defending them and know that you won’t be able to limit them in every facet of their game. Tristen Newton and Andre Jackson provide the vision. Both are high-level playmakers, combining for 9.4 assists per contest. Jordan Hawkins and Alex Karaban are sharpshooters that help space the floor and can catch fire anytime. And Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan man the paint, providing the frontcourt size that can compete with any team in the country.

2. Miami

The Hurricanes have the best backcourt among the remaining teams between score-first studs Isaiah Wong and Nijel Pack. Both can score at all three levels and create for their capable teammates. The frontcourt is equally scary with the duo of Jordan Miller and Norchad Omier, each who has had strong NCAA Tournament campaigns. A lack of depth is the concern here. Miami ranks 326th nationally and last among the remaining teams in bench minutes.

3. Florida Atlantic

FAU has the most unique offense remaining, deploying a four-guard lineup most of the time with a lone big man in the paint. They are one of the shortest teams in Division I, relying on sharpshooting and playmaking guards to make up the majority of the offense. Vladislav Goldin typically anchors the paint, helping them occasionally play inside-out to find their many shotmakers. This team also has loads of depth. They are 15th in the country in bench minutes and have plenty of interchangeable guards, giving head coach Dusty May plenty of lineup combinations.

4. San Diego State

The Aztecs are the clear worst offense remaining, ranking 75th in efficiency in the nation. They heavily rely on their defense to help create their offense, with no elite scorers or offensive sets in the halfcourt. It has cost them some games throughout the season, but their ability to force opposing offenses into a long draught can often be enough to give them the advantage. With three potent offenses remaining in the field, San Diego State will have its hands full to string together enough stops to keep up.