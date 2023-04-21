Raptors Relieve Nick Nurse of Head Coaching Duties by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Nick Nurse’s memorable time in Toronto has come to an end.

ESPN.com reports that the Raptors have fired Nurse after five seasons as head coach.

“The decision to make a change like this is never arrived easily or taken lightly, especially when it comes to a person who has been an integral part of this franchise’s most historic accomplishments and who has been a steady leader through some of our team’s most challenging times,” said Vice-Chairman and President Masai Ujiri in a press release. “As we reflect on Nick’s many successes, we thank him and his family and wish them the best in the future.”

Nurse compiled a 227-163 overall record during his Raps tenure, leading the club to their first-ever NBA Championship in 2019. However, this past season was a struggle. After falling to the Chicago Bulls in the 9-10 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament game, Toronto missed the postseason.

Former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is reportedly a serious candidate to replace Nurse.

You can find the latest NBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.