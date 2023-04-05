RB Austin Ekeler to Stay with Chargers? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler remains in search of a trade partner after the 27-year-old requested a move away from the organization over failed contract negotiations.

While Ekeler would love to find a team willing to commit to him long-term, he acknowledged for the first time that he might have to stick it out in LA for one more year.

“When it comes down to what’s going on with the whole trade and all that stuff, really, look, we’re trying to find a long-term partner,” said Ekeler during an appearance on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio. “That’s what we want. We want someone who wants to sign us for a few years and sees us not just in the immediate future but a couple of years out. … Look, I guess the worst-case scenario right now out of all of it, I’ll come back, and I’ll have to play for the Chargers for a year and bet on myself and then be a free agent next year.”

Ekeler is entering the final year of a four-year, $24.5 million contract, which will pay him $6.25 million in 2023.

The former undrafted free agent leads the NFL with 38 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

