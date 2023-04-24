RB Bijan Robinson 'Consistently Connected' to Falcons by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, former Texas Longhorns star running back Bijan Robinson has been “consistently connected” to the Atlanta Falcons.

Breer writes, “Robinson’s name has come up pretty consistently in connection to the Falcons, and it makes sense, in how Arthur Smith built an imposing, dominant offense in Tennessee around a bell cow back, which allowed him to manage the quarterback spot a little differently.”

Breer adds that Atlanta could look to trade down from the eighth overall pick, hoping that Robinson will still be available.

“Is it possible he’d be the target after a trade down? Could be, since I’m told [Terry] Fontenot has explored the idea of falling back a few slots,” writes Breer. “A team looking for, say, a tackle could conceivably come up.”

Robinson’s presence would be a significant blow to the fantasy prospects of second-year pro Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for 1,035 yards on 210 carries (4.9 AVG) in his rookie season.

You can find the latest NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.