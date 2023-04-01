Sabres' Tage Thompson Missed Friday's Meeting with Rangers by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

Tage Thompson was unable to play Friday for the Buffalo Buffalo Sabres, Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News reports.

Tage Thompson isn't on the ice for warmups, but Mattias Samuelsson and Jordan Greenway are out there. — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) March 31, 2023

This will be the second straight game that Thompson has missed due to an upper-body injury. The Sabres also play Saturday, so they may have just decided to play it safe and give Thompson the extra day, as he was considered a game-time decision to play Friday.

The 25-year-old followed his breakout campaign last season (38 goals and 68 points in 78 games) with an even better 2022-23 campaign. Thompson has a team-leading 44 goals and 89 points in 72 games for a much improved and exciting Sabres squad.

Thompson may have missed the game Friday, but the Sabres were still able to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime.