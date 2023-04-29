Should The Clippers Move On From Paul George and Kawhi Leonard? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Clippers face complex issues, including the free agency of Russell Westbrook and Mason Plumlee, the long-term health of their star players, and the construction of their new arena in 2024-25. We will discuss the various factors the Clippers need to consider in reshaping their roster and preparing for their future.

Russell Westbrook and Mason Plumlee:

The impending free agency of Russell Westbrook raises the question of whether his playing style fits alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Additionally, while Mason Plumlee has proven to be a serviceable center, the Clippers may need to move Ivica Zubac to re-sign him.

Critical Decisions in 2024-25:

The Clippers move to their new arena in 2024-25 coincides with several crucial decisions regarding their roster. Key players, such as Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, have player options after next season, while others, like Eric Gordon and Norman Powell, face contract decisions in the same time frame. The Clippers must decide whether to extend these players or pursue other options.

Trading a Star for Future Assets:

Given the injury concerns surrounding Leonard and George, it may be prudent for the Clippers to trade one of them to acquire younger assets that can help carry the team into their new arena. Paul George, who has demonstrated a greater ability to return from injuries, could be a prime trade candidate. His impressive statistics (24 points, six rebounds, five assists, and 1.5 steals per game, with 46% FG and 37% 3PT) make him an attractive asset for potential trade partners.

Conclusion:

The Los Angeles Clippers face a challenging balancing act between managing injuries, free agency decisions, and preparing for their new arena in 2024-25. Trading a star player like Paul George could provide the team with the young assets necessary to build a competitive roster for the future. However, the Clippers must carefully weigh their options and make calculated decisions to ensure long-term success in their new home.