Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 NFL Draft Needs: Questions at QB, TE, & More

It feels like the beginning of a new era for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following Tom Brady’s retirement. A disappointing 2022 showed holes in this roster, and it will be an uphill battle for the Bucs to compete in the NFC South this season.

The Buccaneers own nine draft picks, including two in the fifth and three in the sixth round.

1. Quarterback

Tom Brady is officially retired (we think), and Baker Mayfield has been brought in to be the team’s next QB1. Although the jury is still out on 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask, there have been murmurs that the organization does not see him as a long-term answer. Tampa could address this concern in the draft. With nine picks, taking a flyer beyond the first round or swinging at a more prominent name in the opening round makes sense.

Potential first-round targets: Will Levis (Kentucky), Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)

2. Tight End



The Buccaneers are dealing with a Rob Gronkowski-sized hole at the tight end position, which showed in 2022. Rookie Cade Otton showed some positive glimpses but ended the season at TE31 in PPR fantasy leagues. The departure of long-time tight end Cameron Brate leaves the team with a severe lack of depth at the position, which must be addressed at the draft. Whether they do so early on or on day two or three is another question.

Potential first-round targets: Michael Mayer (Notre Dame), Dalton Kincaid (Utah)

3. Offensive Line



The Buccaneers rode a powerhouse offensive line to the Super Bowl in 2020, but things were bleaker in 2022. Beyond left tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen, there is a gaping hole in this line. The departures of Donovan Smith and Shaq Mason leave more questions than answers as to who will be protecting Mayfield in Week 1, and some of those solutions will have to come from the draft. This feels like the most likely first-round selection for the Buccaneers.

Potential first-round targets: O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida), Darnell Wright (Tennessee), Broderick Jones (Georgia)

4. Linebacker



This isn’t an immediate need, but it should be addressed eventually. Franchise great Lavonte David is back, but at 33 years old, the team needs to look ahead to who will be his successor. While Devin White is one of the best athletes at the position in the league, he took a step back a season ago, making some trivial mistakes in coverage and pursuit. This linebacker corps is still well above average entering 2023, but a pick in the later rounds might be a good idea.

Potential first-round targets: Drew Sanders (Arkansas), Daiyan Henley (Washington State)