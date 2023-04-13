Tampa Bay Rays Record-Tying Streak is Bonkers on Run Line Covers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Tampa Bay Rays are on an incredible winning streak, which has been nothing short of phenomenal. In today’s game against Boston, the Rays were down by three runs but managed to come back and beat the Red Sox handily. Tampa is now tied with the 1982 Atlanta Braves and the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers as the only MLB teams since 1900 to open the year with 13 consecutive wins.

Additionally, they have been able to win by a margin of four or more runs in all but one game out of the 13 they have played this season. Their ability to not just win but also cover the 1.5-run line with ease is simply astounding.

What’s more impressive is the exceptional pitching performances from all their arms. Even with Shane Baz and Zach Eflin out, the Rays are still able to hold their own. This is because they play the percentages better than any other team in baseball. They recognize the strengths and limitations of each player and utilize them accordingly. This is especially true when it comes to their pitchers.

The Rays acquired Isaac Paredes for basically nothing. However, they were able to see his potential and signed him up. He has been batting third and helped them win 9-3 in Boston today. The team’s ability to identify the strengths of their players and not ask them to perform beyond their capabilities is the biggest secret to their success.

It is astonishing to see the Rays start the season undefeated like this. What’s more, Wander Franco is emerging as an AL MVP candidate as the eighth favorite at +2000 on FanDuel Sportsbook. It’s just a testament to his skill and the team’s ability to nurture and grow their players.

Overall, the Tampa Bay Rays are an exceptional team that continues to impress baseball fans across the world.