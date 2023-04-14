Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Rays @ Blue Jays – First Pitch: 7:07 p.m.

Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 75°

Tonight, the Tampa Bay Rays look to make history by remaining undefeated in their match against long-time division rival, the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite facing not-so-strong teams like the Oakland Athletics, Detroit Tigers, and Boston Red Sox, the Rays have still had an impressive start to the season, and they are favored to win today and continue their streak.

While the Blue Jays are a formidable team, with the likes of Jose Berrios on their side, the Rays have a clear advantage in pitching matchups. Berrios hasn’t been performing at the same level he did in Minnesota, with an ERA over 11.

The Rays definitely have a shot at making history tonight. However, it’s unlikely that the Rays will sweep Toronto, and their winning streak is likely to come to an end this weekend. Nonetheless, the Blue Jays are a really good team, and it will be interesting to see how Tampa fares against them.