Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

2 hours ago

Rays @ Blue Jays – First Pitch: 7:07 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 75°
 

Tonight, the Tampa Bay Rays look to make history by remaining undefeated in their match against long-time division rival, the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite facing not-so-strong teams like the Oakland Athletics, Detroit Tigers, and Boston Red Sox, the Rays have still had an impressive start to the season, and they are favored to win today and continue their streak.

While the Blue Jays are a formidable team, with the likes of Jose Berrios on their side, the Rays have a clear advantage in pitching matchups. Berrios hasn’t been performing at the same level he did in Minnesota, with an ERA over 11.

The Rays definitely have a shot at making history tonight. However, it’s unlikely that the Rays will sweep Toronto, and their winning streak is likely to come to an end this weekend. Nonetheless, the Blue Jays are a really good team, and it will be interesting to see how Tampa fares against them.

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Rays -1.5  +138  O 9  -108  -111  Open
+130  -114  -126  Current
 Blue Jays +1.5   -163  U 9  -112  -106  Open
 -153   -106  +106  Current
Projected Lineups:

Rays

Starting Pitcher: Drew Rasmussen: 2-0, 0.00 ERA, 10.38 K/9

1. 1B  Yandy DÃ­az   .275, 4 HR, 9 RBI
2. 2B  Brandon Lowe   .333, 5 HR, 12 RBI
3. DH  Randy Arozarena   .314, 3 HR, 16 RBI
4. SS  Wander Franco   .321, 4 HR, 12 RBI
5. LF  Luke Raley   .231, 3 HR, 6 RBI
6. 3B  Isaac Paredes   .308, 3 HR, 10 RBI
7. CF  Manuel Margot   .194, 2 HR, 4 RBI
8. RF  Josh Lowe   .345, 2 HR, 6 RBI
9. C  Christian Bethancourt   .182, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Blue Jays

Starting Pitcher: JosÃ© BerrÃ­os: 0-2, 11.17 ERA, 11.17 K/9

1. RF  George Springer   .268, 2 HR, 6 RBI
2. SS  Bo Bichette   .339, 4 HR, 9 RBI
3. 1B  Vladimir Guerrero Jr.   .412, 2 HR, 7 RBI
4. LF  Daulton Varsho   .289, 1 HR, 4 RBI
5. 3B  Matt Chapman   .489, 3 HR, 15 RBI
6. DH  Brandon Belt   .161, 0 HR, 1 RBI
7. 2B  Santiago Espinal   .080, 0 HR, 1 RBI
8. C  Danny Jansen   .045, 0 HR, 2 RBI
9. CF  Kevin Kiermaier   .351, 1 HR, 6 RBI
Betting Insights:

Rays

  • The Tampa Bay Rays are 3-0 (1.000) on the road as a favorite in 2023
  • The over hit in 3 of the Tampa Bay Rays last 3 games on the road in 2023

 

Thumbnail photo via Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

