Teams Inquiring About Lions RB D'Andre Swift

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, teams are inquiring about the availability of Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift.

Sources: The #Lions are receiving trade calls on running back D?Andre Swift, whose representatives have been in contact with the team about potentially moving to a new team. With Detroit drafting Jahmyr Gibbs, the talented Swift appears poised to leave Detroit. pic.twitter.com/Rkf16dylaL — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 28, 2023

Swift’s future with the Lions is in question after the organization surprisingly selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, a move that even surprised the incoming rookie:

“I didn’t know I would get picked as high as I did because running backs don’t get picked as high in this new age and new era of the NFL Draft, but it was pretty shocking to me,” said Gibbs. “But I’m grateful for the city of Detroit.”

Swift has spent the past three years in the Motor City after being drafted 35th overall by the Lions in 2020. The 24-year-old has been productive when healthy but has struggled with injuries, appearing in no more than 13 games in a season.

Swift is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will earn a base salary of $1.77 million.

