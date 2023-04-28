The Indianapolis Colts Are in the Mobile Quarterback Business With the Anthony Richardson Pick by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NFL has evolved significantly over the years, with new offensive schemes, rules, and player types emerging to keep pace with the demands of the game. One trend that has emerged in recent years is the increasing importance of mobile quarterbacks. Quarterbacks with the ability to run and extend plays have become a sought-after commodity in the league as teams look to gain an edge over their opponents.

The Indianapolis Colts have recognized the value of a mobile quarterback, as evidenced by their draft strategy. The Colts selected quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick, despite some analysts suggesting he was not the best available player at that position.

Many speculated that the selection of Richardson was driven by the team’s owner, Jim Irsay, who had expressed interest in the benefits of a mobile quarterback on social media. Colts General Manager Chris Ballard reportedly agreed with Irsay’s assessment and made the pick accordingly.

The Colts’ decision to draft a mobile quarterback was not made lightly. The team had struggled to find a suitable quarterback in recent years, with several pocket passers failing to produce the desired results. The team had tried quarterbacks like Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan, and Carson Wentz, but none of them could deliver the performance that the team needed.

This failure led the Colts to shift their focus towards mobile quarterbacks, who could use their legs to extend plays and avoid sacks. Sacks are one of the most significant setbacks in football, as they can end a drive and take momentum away from a team. A mobile quarterback can help reduce the number of sacks by evading pressure and turning negative plays into positive ones.

Mobile quarterbacks also open up new offensive options for teams, such as read-option plays and designed quarterback runs. These plays can catch opposing defenses off-guard and create significant gains for the offense. A quarterback who can run the ball can also provide a substantial floor for a team, as they can still make positive plays even if their passing game is struggling.

The Colts’ decision to draft Richardson reflects the team’s commitment to finding a quarterback to provide these benefits. Richardson’s mobility and ability to extend plays were likely significant factors in the team’s decision to select him. The team hopes he can boost their offense and help them compete at a high level in the NFL.

