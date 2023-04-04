The Masters Betting Insights: Scheffler, McIlroy, Spieth Generating Tickets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Masters will take center stage this week in the golf universe, with many of the world’s top players drawing interest from the betting market. Tiger Woods might generate a lot of headlines leading up to the event, but he’s considered a longshot. Woods opened at +4000 and has since seen his odds drop to +6600.

How many of our Best Bets are garnering interest at BetMGM?

Scottie Scheffler +1200, +700

+1200, +700 Rory McIlroy +1000, +700

+1000, +700 Jon Rahm +1200, +900

Last year’s Master’s winner, Scottie Scheffler, is back on the radar of bettors entering the 2023 tournament. The world’s number-one ranked golfer has six career wins on the PGA Tour, with his first Major victory coming from Augusta one year ago.

In the 2022-23 season, Scheffler has accumulated seven top-ten finishes and is drawing in the most tickets and money ahead of Thursday’s tee time. Scheffler has compiled 9% of tickets for 14.2% of the handle. His consistency over the past year has brought in big-money bets.

Scheffler is tied with Rory McIlroy for the best odds to win The Masters at +700 at BetMGM. The top two ranked golfers in the world have both been bet down since their opening odds. Scheffler opened at +1200, just behind McIlroy, who opened at +1000.

McIlroy has registered 23 victories on the PGA Tour, and bettors are backing the chalk leading up to The Masters. McIlroy has compiled the second-highest ticket and handle percentages. The 33-year-old from Northern Ireland has accounted for 7.6% of tickets for 11.6% of the handle.

Jordan Spieth is the only other golfer that’s generated over 10% of the money. The Dallas, Texas native has seen 7% of tickets go his way for 10.4% of the handle. Spieth won The Masters in 2015 and finished in the top three in five of his ten appearances at Augusta.

The three biggest liabilities for the book to win the tournament are Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, and Tiger Woods.